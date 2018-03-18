DuBOIS — Anyone looking for something fun to do the second and fourth Thursday of the month should check out Trivia Night at the Lakeview Lodge.

“The thing I like about it is that it’s a night out, number one,” said Charlie Bradley, whose team name is the Bradley Bunch. “Most of our members are family or close friends. The best thing about trivia is Amanda and Garrett Pollock.” Garrett is the recreation assistant at Treasure Lake and the emcee of Trivia Night. His wife assists him every time.

“They put so much energy, and they make the night,” Bradley said. “I said when we first started, we did it for fun. Now if you listen to some of the different teams around here, it’s blood and guts.”

Bradley Bunch has managed to stay pretty high on the leaderboard.

“We’re like number five when I walked in here tonight,” Bradley said. “At the end of last quarter, we were like number one, which was a big surprise.”

Bradley, a transplant from New York when he and his wife retired, live just a two-minute ride away in Treasure Lake.

“I don’t think we’ve missed one night in a year and a half,” Bradley said.

AJ Zelenky, a student at St. Francis University in Loretto, said he likes to play whenever he’s home from college.

He said he likes that the theme changes every time.

“You never know what to expect,” Zelenky said.

Zelenky said the competition usually starts out easy and gets more difficult as the questions continue.

Though he usually plays with some of his lifeguard co-workers at Treasure Lake in the summer, he was playing with his mom, Sue Zelenky, and some of her friends on March 8.

Bruno and Michele Romeo of Team Roma had a group of four they were playing with on March 8 including their son. However, a team of four is not always the case.

“Sometimes it’s four, lots of times it’s just me,” said Bruno with a laugh.

He and his wife have been playing since it first started in the Pirate’s Cove bar.

“It started in the bar area and it just became so popular and moved it out here in the dining area,” Bruno said.

“I think we’ve missed one or two weeks since it first started,” Michele said.

“It’s fun. We have fun,” Bruno said. “He (Garrett) just keeps everything nice and fun.”

“Yes, he just does an awesome job,” Michele said. “He always makes it interesting.”

The Roma’s said they have had friends from Canada who played and they just loved it.

“They did, they had a blast,” Michele said.

“They were just amazed at how many people come out,” Bruno said. “So, they, they’re telling their other family to come down too.”

“They have time shares here and come here because they like to come and golf and use the amenities here,” Michele said.

The couple agrees that some of the questions are easy while others can be pretty difficult.

“He has an easy round, a medium round and a hard round and then in dispersed between those are the bonus rounds,” Bruno said.

The next Trivia Night will be Thursday from 7-9 p.m. for anyone who would like to join in on the fun. There is no cost to attend. It’s suggested people call the Lakeview Lodge to reserve a table, however.