DuBOIS — Directors of the DuBois Area School District may vote on who will fill a vacant Region A seat at Thursday’s board meeting.

The seat, which represents the City of DuBois, is vacant after the April 3 resignation of Ben Haugh. He turned in his letter of resignation to board secretary Danette Farrell and told the Courier Express that he was resigning for personal reasons.

Interested candidates were to submit a letter of interest indicating their address and a resume to the district by noon Thursday.

Two city residents applied – Dustan R. Dodd and Albert Varacallo III.

A special board meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard, DuBois, for the purpose of interviewing the candidates to fill this vacancy and for all other general business matters. The board’s regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Board member vacancies are filled according to school board policy and applicable school laws. The policy states that when a vacancy occurs by reason of death, resignation, removal from a district or region, or otherwise, the vacancy will be filled in accordance with the School Code and Sunshine Act and by appointment by a majority vote of the remaining members of the board within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy. Haugh was in the middle of serving his four-year term, which expires in December 2019.