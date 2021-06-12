RIDGWAY — Two longtime Ridgway residents and community volunteers turning 100 years old were recently celebrated at the Ridgway Senior Center.
Rita Eckert will turn 100 on Monday, June 14, and Mary Himes, Friday, June 18.
On June 2, family members of both Eckert and Himes, as well as members of the senior center, gathered at the Vine Avenue building, where the ladies were greeted with hugs from guests, as well as cards, candies and flowers.
Visitors enjoyed pasta and garlic bread, salad and coffee, prepared by center volunteers in the kitchen.
Both Eckert and Himes, original members of the Ridgway Senior Center, spoke of memories fond to them over the years.
Eckert spoke of herself as a “world traveler,” with her favorite destinations being Paris, France, London and San Antonio, Texas.
Himes was also a traveler, having visited all of the states in the country besides Hawaii and Alaska, she said.
“I always say to younger people – go and see as much as you can,” said Himes. “And, love everybody.”
The ladies also spoke of seeing something like a COVID-19 pandemic throughout their lifetimes. Both noted that they were disappointed to see the separation of families during this time, the isolation of senior citizens in nursing homes and everyone wearing masks.
“People should be together,” said Himes.
Eckert says one of her favorite things to do at the center over the years has been to play cards. She also used to be a bowler and archer.
Himes also brought a special flower for her fellow birthday friend, Eckert.
“We all love each other here,” she said of the ladies at the center. “We are close.”
Eckert is also known for volunteering for the center’s hoagie fundraiser, making more than 500 of them annually, her family added.
Eckert, who has four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, was born and raised in St. Marys, but married a man from Ridgway, she said, and has lived there since 1946.
Himes, a Boot Jack hill resident, spoke very highly of her native hometown, describing it as a place full of friendly people where she has been happy, settled and content.
“I just love Ridgway,” she says. “I enjoy my home here.”