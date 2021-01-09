DuBOIS — DuBois City water customers won’t be penalized if their payment for the current bill is late.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio told the city council at its work session Thursday that delivery issues at the U.S. Post Office is delaying the normal billing and payment process.
It is not a result of anything the city did or did not do, and customers will not be penalized.
The Post Office has posted notices online explaining that heavy Christmas mail along with staffing shortages have slowed the mails.
Consolidation studySuplizio reported that a draft report of the proposed consolidation of the city and Sandy Township has been provided to council members for their review and comment.
Once they and township officials have completed their review, the report will be updated and made available to the public.
The study is a joint effort by the city and the township.
Power outagePenelec plans a power outage between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, in order to make equipment repairs. The rain date is Friday, Jan. 22.
“Street Stroll”West Long Avenue between High and Brady streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
The Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission will hold a “Street Stroll” to raise awareness of drug and alcohol issues.
A DUI simulator will be on display at the city building on West Scribner Avenue and the city’s K9 drug dog will also be on hand.
More moneyThe city was notified that its 2020 Community Development Block Grant allocation has been increased by $9,185. The additional money will be added to the pumper fire truck activity, whose funding balance will now be $259,167.
Planning CommissionThe council will consider a recommendation from the city Planning Commission regarding Day Property Holdings, LLC at Monday’s regular meeting.
ReorganizationThe council held its annual reorganization meeting Monday morning.
Mayor Ed Walsh will continue as president of council, with Diane Bernardo serving as vice president.
Regular meetings will continue to be held at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. If the date occurs on a holiday, the meeting will be held on Tuesday.
Work sessions will continue to be held at 4 p.m. on the Thursdays preceding the regular meetings.
Next meetingThe council will meet n regular session at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.