DuBOIS — A special Veterans Day program will be held at 11 a.m. Monday inside the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 located at 114 Fuller St., DuBois.
VFW Commander Dave "YaYa" Gralla said, "A great program has been planned."
Brittany Madera, of Sunny 106, will be the master of ceremonies. In addition, Gralla and DuBois American Legion Commander Mike White will participate.
Musical selections will be performed by the DuBois Area Community Band, under the direction of Dickson Tattersall.
Special awards and citations will be presented.
The main speaker will be state Rep. Matt Gabler.
There will also be the Salute to the Colors, a 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps" by the VFW Honor Guard.
All are welcome to attend this special program honoring veterans who have given so much to preserve freedom.
Lunch will be provided by the VFW Post 813 Auxiliary.
For those who cannot attend, it will be broadcast on Connect FM 96.7 FM and 109.9 FM.