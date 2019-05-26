The Veterans of Foreign Wars in DuBois will hold a Memorial Day program at St. Catherine’s Cemetery at 9 a.m. Monday.
Jeff Baronick will be the emcee.
Each year, the service includes a presentation at the gravesite of the last veteran buried there. This year, it will be for James R. Swisher, who served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
The program will include guest speakers and musical selections. The VFW Post 813 Honor Guard will conduct a 21-gun salute and play “Taps” at the end of the ceremony.
The public is invited.
The American Legion Post 17, DuBois, will be holding a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at Morningside Cemetery.
In case of inclement weather, it will be moved to the American Legion on Liberty Boulevard, DuBois.
The public is invited.