ST. MARYS — Not everyone gets the opportunity to turn their passions into their livelihood. Kate Wehler and Stephanie Stoughton, of the Elk County Conservation District, said they are grateful to have the chance to do just that.
“My favorite part of my job is knowing that what I do does matter,” Stoughton, watershed technician, said. “It’s my job to try to protect our aquatic resources. Everyone needs clean water. Nobody wants their house or their basement to flood. I’m doing this because I truly care and a lot of people don’t. A lot of people are counting on me.”
“Sometimes you feel like you need to care enough for other people,” Wehler added.
“It’s fun, and time flies, and it’s really awesome to me that I feel like I’m making an impact,” Wehler, resource conservation specialist, said. “I like that we get super busy. I blink and it’s the weekend.”
“There are definitely days where I’m at work and I forget that I’m at work.” Stoughton said.
Wehler and Stoughton said they bring a love of what they do and a genuine desire to make a positive impact to their professions that stems from childhood.
Wehler is a Kersey native who grew up in a rural setting. Stoughton hails from the Butler area and grew up on a farm. Those experiences, the two said, cemented an appreciation for, and a desire to be involved with, nature that would later help determine their career paths.
“My dad is an avid hunter and fisherman and so is my mom so I grew up spending time outside,” Wehler said.
She noted that while her father encouraged her to pursue a profitable career, he also regretted not doing something he loved, something she said that drove her to seek a balance.
“Growing up, I always spent time outdoors. That’s just how my mom and dad entertained me growing up,” Stoughton said. “I always say that my mom and dad are ecologists, they just don’t know it. My dad was always teaching me about the farm and my mom was always teaching me about wildlife that we encountered on the farm. They really instilled this passion in me for natural landscapes and I think that’s where everything started.”
Wehler said that had she been asked what agencies were available with positions that included working outdoors in high school, the conservation district would not have been among her answers. At the time, she said, she didn’t know it existed, despite it having been established approximately a half-century ago.
“I’m hopeful that someday, there’s kids in high school that know that conservation districts are an option before they go to college,” Wehler said. “That they’ve had interactions with us before and that they know that that’s a choice. It’s important to me that we’re having an ever-increasing community presence.
“It’s a growing industry and it’s a growing field and if you’re passionate about having self-initiative and taking on projects that interest you, it’s the perfect setting,” she added. “It’s really a well-rounded place to work.”
Wehler said she may go from investigating an oil spill to educational programs for children one day to working with adults in the construction industry and much more on any given day.
Stoughton agreed that work in the field requires a person to take on many roles, saying what a watershed technician does varies from place to place according to area needs.
“In my position, my job is what it needs to be and what I want to make it,” she said. “If I see an issue in Elk County that involves water and I want to fix it, as long as I can get grant money to do it, that’s my job. It’s what I make it.”
She recalled that in her first year she struggled to figure out her role, but was given freedom to come up with projects, and find funding for them, that she felt would make a difference in the area.
Both warned, however, that the field doesn’t pay a lot for those looking to work in the non-profit sector rather than for a for-profit company, such as in the oil and gas industry.
“I knew from the start I wasn’t going to make a whole lot of money,” Stoughton said. “I’m not doing this for money. I’m not doing this to be an important person. When you are going into an environmental field, it’s important to take a step back and realize what that entails. Especially if you’re working in (a) nonprofit, you’re not going to be a wealthy person. You’re doing it because you have passion for it. And you might have to move away from home because in our field, jobs are few and far between.”
Still, the two agreed entering the field has been a positive part of their lives.
“These jobs are hard to come by,” Wehler said. “I feel pretty fortunate that I was able to get one.”
“It’s rewarding,” Stoughton said. “There aren’t very many people who can say, ‘I love my job and I forget I’m at work sometimes.’ I have the luxury of that with this job.”
