REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville woman was injured when a vehicle came out of gear and struck her late Friday afternoon at 1223 Grant St. Ext. in Reynoldsville, according to Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darren Scolese.

Scolese said a passenger was exiting the vehicle when it came out of gear and another woman, who had been the driver, was struck by the vehicle. Another car on Grant Street Extension was also hit.

The injured woman was taken by STAT MedEvac to a trauma center for unknown injuries. Her name and condition was unknown at press time.

Reynoldsville EMS also assisted at the scene.