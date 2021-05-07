PHILIPSBURG — When the schools shut down last March, Mel Curtis picked up the phone and dialed the CEO of Centre County YMCA Scott Mitchell.
“This is what we have on hand,” YMCA Anti-Hunger Program Director Curtis recalls telling Mitchell. “We need to have boots on the ground to set up these sites to feed kids.”
A plan was set into motion, and the program hasn’t slowed down since. Growing numbers forced Curtis to think creatively, expanding free space and partnering with unexpected organizations. The YMCA continues to look to the future, preparing for the long-term effects of the pandemic.
“This is little Centre County,” Curtis noted, “and we’re setting the pace for other people to follow. But we look at it from the standpoint that we have to take care of our community.”
Fear creeps up on those facing a near empty bank account. Looking at their daily routine, people may slice away their food budget, cutting back from three to two meals, according to Curtis. Drowning in questions is common, and as emotions run high, a person’s mental health suffers.
“There’s such a fear factor in all this, and it’s caused a lot of issues,” Curtis explained.
Senior citizens and families with kids have been the most common crowd, according to Curtis. However, homeless individuals and single people do utilize the food distributions. Attending a distribution event can be a difficult first step.
“Centre County and Clearfield County is a very proud area. People do not want anyone to think that they can’t take care of their families. These people held out for so long,” said Curtis. “They didn’t want anybody to see them [at distribution sites].”
Although more people are getting vaccinated and returning to work every day, the pandemic’s impact on food security will remain for years, according to Mitchell.
“People think, ‘Oh, everyone’s back to work. Everything’s going to be good.’ Really, that’s not the case, because the damage that’s been done to many of these families is really long term,” Mitchell stated.
When the pandemic restrictions lift and life inches closer to normalcy, families may still be set back anywhere from three to seven years, according to Mitchell. Savings accounts that took years to build up drained as people were laid off or lost their jobs. They may miss payments, and their credit score could suffer, Mitchell noted.
“Now it’s going to take them many, many years to get that savings back and to get out of debt,” said Mitchell.
Those returning to the workforce may also have lower income jobs, raising the bar to overcome, according to Mitchell. Having reliable access to food can be a necessary safety net for these families, allowing them to focus on keeping the lights on or paying their car bills.
The community support has been helpful, according to Mitchell. When the shutdown began, people sent in donations and local businesses donated food. The YMCA recently discovered checks for the food program in the amount of a stimulus check.
People can specifically request donations be marked for the expanding food program, according to Mitchell. As the program evolves, the YMCA has partnered with organizations, including the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership and Genna Ice, to obtain space for their food products, according to past stories by The Progress.
“We want to make sure that we’re providing the right services to them so that we can be the safety net to get them back onto their feet,” Mitchell said. “But this is going to take years.”