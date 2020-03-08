ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys’ City Council approved an exciting plan during a dreary February by reinstituting the Youth Activities Commission on Feb. 17. The newly-revived Commission is designed to give youth of St. Marys not only a voice, but an opportunity to be a part of shaping the future of their town.
The YAC is a great avenue for those interested in real-world problem solving, communicating with other leaders in the community and creating new opportunities for themselves and others. While a community is so much more than statistics and numbers, data that is collected and measured can be crucial to what decisions leaders make. The youth in this group will be able to analyze the data, decisions and impact of these decisions on their area firsthand.
Students and youth will explore careers and build their resume as well, and careers in policy, politics and economics. As they explore these possible careers, they will build skills in communication, analytical thinking, networking and teamwork. The goal of the YAC is to give youth a chance to grow their experiences and knowledge base, while contributing back to their home in an incredibly valuable manner.
The Commission will be a nine-member group, consisting of seven positions for young adults between the ages of 15 to 18. Each member will serve two-year terms and be appointed to the position by Council. The other two positions will be reserved for adult members to help guide and facilitate the YAC members.
Participants must be residents of St. Marys Area School District, and submit a “letter of intent” to St. Marys City Hall before March 16. The letter should address City Council and include qualifications, purpose and proof of residency. A letter of reference is also encouraged. Appointments to the YAC will be made during the March 16 SMCC meeting.
Reach out to Seth Higgins at sethhiggins41356@gmail.com with questions or concerns.