Based on my experience working in corporations I observed that when things got tight, the first cut always went to the people that made the lowest salaries, i.e. clerks, typists, filing clerks, etc.
No one in the executive branch was in danger of losing their job or having their salaries cut. Matter-of-fact, they often received a raise.
Penn Highlands cuts 600 jobs made up of people that did the work while executives pulled in salaries anywhere from $700,000 to multiple millions annually. What's wrong with this picture?
I believe in capitalism and I'm very supportive of being paid your worth in a position. But when CEOs, CFOs, and other executives are pulling in hundreds of times the salary of the lowest position, I have to recognize what greed is doing to our country. Corporate greed, board members, and share owners are all to blame for encouraging and supporting greedy bucks for them while putting the little people on the welfare lines.
What can be done to have a fair and equitable wage for the workers? Trim the salaries at the top! That's where I would start.
Janice Cowher-Russo
DuBois