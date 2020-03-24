HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police issued 27 warnings to businesses deemed non-life-sustaining who failed to comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations Monday as enforcement began.
“As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner. “This process is two phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary.”
The governor has directed state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law. State agencies a part of the enforcement effort include: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; Department of Health; Department of Agriculture; and Pennsylvania State Police.
The Wolf administration has provided all local law enforcement agencies with enforcement guidance that mirrors PSP’s.
The current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for affected businesses, and information businesses may use to request a waiver/exemption are available from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).