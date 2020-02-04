Troopers from Troop C of the Pennsylvania State police would like to thank our communities and local media outlets for their assistance with helping us solve crime in 2019.
Last year, Troop C made several arrests as a direct result of tips received from the community following media coverage of incidents. Tips from the community were often received following the release of surveillance images or identifying information pertaining to a suspect or a suspect vehicle.
We are grateful for the cooperation demonstrated by local communities, and we look forward to continuing to work together to ensure that Troop C is a safe place for those who live, work, study, and visit here. The Pennsylvania State Police and law enforcement agencies in general are able to function most effectively and most efficiently when they have the trust and cooperation of the communities they serve. This must be an ongoing partnership that is continually cultivated and recognized. Please know that our members strive toward this goal on a daily basis.
Thank you for your continued assistance with making our communities safe and for placing your trust in us.
Trooper Bruce A. Morris
Community Services Officer
Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C
Ridgway