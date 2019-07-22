ORLANDO, Fla. — A burgeoning storm over the Bahamas has turned into a tropical depression, but forecasters do not expect it to grow stronger as it’s predicted to pass just off Florida’s east coast.
The storm is located about 120 miles southeast of West Palm Beach, moving northwest at about 13 mph with sustained winds of 30 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
But despite rainfall expected to reach 1 to 3 inches across the Bahamas and eastern Florida, the storm will dissipate by Wednesday, forecasters said.
If the depression exceeds expectations and develops into a tropical storm, it would be the third named storm of 2019 and be called “Chantal.”
The disturbance was detected Sunday afternoon and had a 20% chance of tropical development within 48 hours. By 8 a.m. Monday those chances crept up to 30%, which ballooned to 60% in the NHC’s 2 p.m. update.
“That’s pretty surprising,” said local TV meteorologist Jayme King. “It was believed that wind shear, the winds in the upper atmosphere, would tear the top of this, giving it a hair cut, and not giving it a chance to grow.”
The disturbance of thunderstorms and rain showers over the central Bahamas, and near Andros Island, is associated with a low area of pressure and is expected to move into Florida waters late Monday night at a speed of 15 mph, the NHC said.
Tropical storms commonly develop in the area of space east of the African coast, but since African dust has been drying out the area development in the region has been sparse, King said.
However, meteorologists suspected that areas closer to home may be opportune regions for tropical development, according to King.
The first named storms of 2019, Andrea and Barry, found their roots in the Bahamas and the Gulf of Mexico.
“Now is the time to be prepared especially with this wave so close to home,” King said. “It very well could have developed into a tropical storm by tomorrow. We don’t know yet. Anything could happen.”
The next update is expected at 11 p.m.