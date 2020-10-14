A Mack truck was stolen from the parking lot of Holt Drilling Company along Route 219 near Brockway, according to DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police.
A 2012 white Mack truck with a green drilling rig labeled with “Holt Drilling” on the side was stolen between 1 p.m. Oct. 11 and 4 a.m. Oct. 12, state police reported in a news release. The business is located in Washington Township, Jefferson County.
State police said the vehicle and the actor, or actors, were last known to be traveling south on Route 219 toward DuBois.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in DuBois at 814-371-4652.