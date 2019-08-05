REYNOLDSVILLE — Andrew Gordon of DuBois made it three wins in a row in the Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stock division Saturday night at Hummingbird Speedway. Fans and drivers flocked to the track for Kid’s Banner Night. All of the kids were encouraged to make a banner or poster for their favorite driver and bring it to the track for judging. Also on the night, the last two makeup features from ‘The Gateway Special’ night of racing.
They kicked off the night with Justin Watt picking up the win in the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stock makeup feature and Wayne Truitt of New Bethlehem capturing his first career victory in the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinder makeup feature. Joining Gordon in victory lane during the regular night’s racing action included: Jon Lee of Mahaffey in the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair and Service Semi-Late Models, Paul Kot of Brockway in the BWP Bats Super Late Models, Bryce Swauger of Reynoldsville in the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks, and Jeff Huber in the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders.
First to the track were the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks for their 15-lap 7/20 makeup feature. Justin Watt and Rich Anderson led the field to the opening green flag. Watt jumped out to the early lead over Anderson and Bryce Swauger. Watt continued to lead until a caution on lap 5 setup the only restart of the race.
On the restart, Swauger used the high side to his advantage to work his way around Anderson to move into second behind Watt. Swauger stayed within a couple of car lengths of the race leader Watt, even challenging him for the lead a couple of times as the laps clicked away. Watt fended off the challenges from Swauger and held on to notch his first victory of the year. Watt was followed by: 2) Bryce Swauger 3) Rich Anderson 4) Dennis Harrison Jr. 5) John Pearce.
Next to the track were the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders for their 12-lap 7/20 makeup feature. Randy Albert and Keegan Bell led the field to the initial green flag. Bell took the early lead with Albert in second and Travis Timko in third. Bell led the opening 4 laps of the race before a hard-charging Wayne Truitt powered past all of the front runners to move into the top spot on lap 5. Truitt maintained the lead in route to his first career feature win. Truitt was followed by: 2) Keegan Bell 3) Randy Albert 4) Joe Anthony 5) Zack Frantz.
After the heat races and intermission, it was time for the 8/3 feature racing program. First to the track were the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair and Service Semi-Late Models for their 20-lap race. Deegen Watt and Austin Getch led the field to the opening green flag. Both Watt and Getch were overtaken by Nick Erskine and Eddie Connor on the initial start as they moved into first and second respectively.
On lap 2, Jon Lee used the high side down the backstretch to pass Watt and move into third behind Erskine and Connor. On lap 4, Lee worked his way around Connor to move into the second position. On lap 6, Lee got around Erskine to take the top spot. Lee continued to lead over Erskine and Connor as the race reached its halfway point. A caution for a stopped car on the frontstretch just after the halfway mark setup the first restart of the race.
On the restart, Lee jumped out to the lead with Erskine second as Connor went under attack from Doug Surra for third. On lap 13, Surra passed Connor to move into third behind Lee and Erskine. A couple caution flags kept the field close with about 6 laps to go. On the final restart, Lee pulled away from Erskine, Surra, and the rest of the field on his way to the win. Lee was followed by: 2) Nick Erskine 3) Doug Surra 4) Eddie Connor 5) Nick Loffredo.
The Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks were next to the track for their 20-lap event with Fuzzy Fields and Dale Yeaney leading the field to the opening green flag. Fields jumped out to the early advantage with Yeaney and Jim Bloom in second and third respectively. Fields continued to lead for a handful of laps until a caution for a spin in turns 1 and 2 setup the first restart of the race. On the restart, Fields pulled out to the lead once again with Yeaney second and Bloom third.
On lap 6, Bruce Hartzfeld used the low side to work his way around Bloom to take the third position behind Fields and Yeaney. A caution for a crash on lap 7 setup the second and final restart of the race. On the final restart, Hartzfeld and Andrew Gordon, who had won the last two races, pulled off a three-wide pass to get around Yeaney to move into second and third behind Fields. On lap 9, Gordon used the high line to power past Hartzfeld to take the second position.
One lap later Gordon used the low line to work past Fields to take the lead at the halfway mark. Hartzfeld worked his way past Fields one lap later to move into second behind Gordon. Gordon went unchallenged the rest of the way in route to his third win in as many races. Gordon was followed by: 2) Bruce Hartzfeld 3) Fuzzy Fields 4) Zack Gustafson 5) Dale Yeaney.
The BWP Bats Super Late Models were next up for their 25-lap race with Joe Petyak and Chris Farrell leading the field to the green flag. Petyak jumped out to the early lead with Michael Lake and Dylan Fenton in second and third respectively. Petyak continued to lead the opening few laps before a crash in turn 4, involving Lake, brought out the first caution of the race. On the restart, Petyak jumped out to the lead once again with Paul Kot in second and Farrell in third. Kot worked his way around Petyak on lap 4 to move into the lead.
Farrell and Mike Wonderling both followed Kot around Petyak to move into second and third. A couple of laps later Farrell used the high side to his advantage to power past Kot and take the top spot. Farrell held on to the race lead over Kot and Wonderling for about 5 laps. On lap 11, Kot worked to the inside of Farrell to retake the race lead just before the race reached its halfway point. Kot grew his lead over Farrell and Wonderling as the laps continued to click away.
With just inside of 5 laps to go, a caution for a spin involving Farrell retired him for the evening and setup one final restart. On the final restart, Lake jumped to the outside of Wonderling to take the second spot. Lake set his sights on the race leader Kot but he didn’t have enough as Kot held on to pick up his fifth win in six races. Kot was followed by: 2) Michael Lake 3) Mike Wonderling 4) Kenny Schaffer 5) Billy Eash.
The Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks were next for their 15-lap Jenna Pfaff and Dennis Harrison Jr. leading the field to the opening green flag. Harrison jumped out to the early advantage on the initial start with Bill Mumau second and Mike Anderson in third. Harrison led the opening few laps before a caution for a spin in turns 3 and 4 setup the first restart of the race. On the restart, it was Harrison leading with Anderson and Mumau battling for the second spot.
Anderson completed the pass around Mumau on lap 4 to move into second behind Harrison. A caution for a stopped car on the backstretch later that lap setup another restart. On the restart, Rich Anderson got around Mumau to move into third behind Harrison and Mike Anderson. A caution for the spinning car of Rich Anderson on lap 8 setup another restart. On the following restart, Bryce Swauger used the high side to power his way past Harrison to move into second behind Mike Anderson.
Three more caution flags would cover the next several laps and setup one final restart which would be a green-white-checker. On the final restart, Swauger took his car to the high side and began to close in on Anderson. Swauger got right to the back bumper of Anderson as they came to the white flag. Swauger gave it all he had in turns 3 and 4 to complete the last-lap pass for the win. Swauger was followed by: 2) Mike Anderson 3) Rich Anderson 4) Bill Mumau.
The night concluded with the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders as they took to the track for their 12-lap race. Jim Fye and Blake Joiner led the field to the opening green. Fye jumped out to the early advantage with Jeff Huber and Joe Huber in second and third respectively. On lap 2, Zack Frantz went to the outside of Joe Huber and passed him to take the third position. On lap 3, Jeff Huber dove to the inside of Fye and took the top spot.
Jeff Huber continued to lead the way over Fye and Joe Huber until a caution for a wreck in turn 3 brought the field together for the only restart of the race. While under yellow, a mechanical woe under the hood of Fye’s car retired him for the evening and moved Frantz and Joe Huber into second and third. On the restart, Jeff Huber jumped out to the lead and never looked back on his way to the win. Jeff Huber was followed by: 2) Zack Frantz 3) Joe Huber 4) Keegan Bell 5) Eric Luzier.
Speedway Notes: 72 cars were in attendance for the night of racing. Racing was completed by around 11:15pm. Racing will continue next Saturday evening with gates opening at 4:00pm and racing at 7. For more information call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com.