OSAKA, Japan — President Donald Trump arrived here Thursday evening local time for two days of talks with world leaders at the G-20 conference amid a trade war with China and rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Trump is attending a working dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison ahead of Friday’s meetings, which include a sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He’ll meet Saturday with China’s President Xi Jinping.
Trump’s meeting with Morrison, who was elected last year, came shortly after arriving in Osaka and was his only business Thursday before a busy day of meetings as the G-20 gets underway Friday.
The two leaders, seated across a long dinner table and both flanked by several aides, exchanged pleasantries in front of a group of reporters as the meeting got underway. The more substantive discussion, which was closed to the media, is likely to focus on trade issues.
Morrison, whom Trump praised for his “tremendous victory” last year, has raised concerns about the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, which is affecting global markets and his own country’s shaky economy.
“The collateral damage is spreading,” Morrison said in a speech in Sydney on Wednesday. “The impact of any further deterioration of the relationship will not be limited to these two major powers.”
The most anticipated of Trump’s nine scheduled bilateral meetings over the next 48 hours comes Friday at 2 p.m. local time when he’s set to sit down with Putin.
It will mark the first extended conversation between the leaders since their first controversial summit in Helsinki, Finland, last July, when Trump and Putin met for over two hours with only translators present. At a news conference afterward, Trump famously accepted Putin’s denial of having interfered with the 2016 U.S. election, despite the contrary conclusions of his own intelligence officials.
It is also the first substantive discussion between the two leaders since the conclusion of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s 22-month investigation, which determined that Russia did indeed interfere in the 2016 presidential election in an effort to hurt Trump’s opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton.
With Mueller agreeing earlier this week to testify publicly about his investigation before Congress on July 17, Trump continued to complain publicly about Democrats, in his view, being determined to draw the Russia investigation out.
“Does it ever end?” Trump tweeted from Air Force One shortly after leaving Washington Wednesday.
Trump is to begin his day Friday with three morning meetings. He’s scheduled to sit down first with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the G-20’s official host, who also doted on Trump a month ago during a largely ceremonial visit to Tokyo for a ceremony to welcome the nation’s new emperor.
Abe has assiduously courted Trump with hopes of keeping the U.S. engaged as a central pillar of the G-20 and, more important to Japan, the G-7, although there are signs that his efforts have only been moderately successful.
While Trump’s attendance at this summit comes, at least in part, out of his respect for Abe, he has in recent days grumbled publicly for the first time about a post-World War II U.S.-Japan defense pact, threatening to withdraw from an agreement he has said is one-sided and out of date.
Trump is also scheduled to meet Friday morning with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
While in the air en route to Osaka, Trump made it clear that trade will be the main issue on the table when he meets with Modi.
“I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further,” he tweeted. “This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!”
India was responding to the Trump’s administration own move earlier this month to end the special trade status India had enjoyed, which exempted billions of dollars of the country’s products from U.S. tariffs.
Following the G-20 welcome ceremony and his meeting with Putin, Trump also plans to meet with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
On Saturday, Trump has meetings scheduled with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Afterward, he plans to hold a news conference before flying to Seoul to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.