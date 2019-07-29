Our country is going broke.
President Trump won’t say that.
Congressional Democrats and Republicans won’t say that.
Instead, the President and the dozens of Democrats who hope — so far, forlornly — to oust Trump next year are trying to win that 2020 election by ignoring the soaring national debt.
The Democrats are trying to buy votes by promising Americans “Medicare for All,” a “Green New Deal,” free college for everyone. Trump, for his part, wants an unaffordable Mexican border wall and $300 billion in additional spending — even though the current year’s budget is adding $1 trillion to the national debt.
We can’t afford the federal spending we now have, let alone new federal programs.
The total national debt is a staggering $22.4 trillion.
Let’s put that into perspective.
Last year, the federal government budget was $4.2 trillion.
But we only paid about $3.3 trillion in taxes.
That gave us a budget deficit of $900 million.
President Trump claims to be a financially conservative Republican but is best known for making, losing and spending billions of his family’s fortune. He wants to be re-elected, so he is not telling Americans that his “Make America Great Again” campaign is spending 25 percent more than we are taking in in taxes.
Put that into the perspective of ordinary Americans. Assume a
family’s income is $100,000 a year. Assume that family spends $125,000 a year. How long before that family no longer owns its mortgaged house? How long before that family can no longer afford the high-interest payments on payday loans, credit card debt, etc.?
It could be argued that one way to decide on which 2020 Presidential candidates to support would be to see which candidates point out the financial equivalent of the “Emperor Has No Clothes” fable.
We need to have a conversation about debt.
We need to put the nation on the same course that any prudent family would adopt if job loss, illness, etc., caused it to have to spend $125,000 each year against a $100,000 annual income.
No new programs.
Cut existing spending.
Increase some taxes, which would be the equivalent of family members taking on second jobs.
Get the debt under control.
Otherwise, President Trump’s efforts to “Make America Great Again” via tariffs, America-first policies and the like won’t matter.
We will be broke.
— Denny Bonavita