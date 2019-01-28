Sunday’s editorial , “Trump’s Wall power… “ and Madeleine Albright’s book, Facism: A Warning, both call attention to what is happening to the American presidency under the current president.
Albright skillfully describes the actions of dictators like Mussolini, Franco, and Hitler and includes Mussolini’s observation that “in seeking to accumulate power, it is wise to do so in the manner of one plucking a chicken — feather by feather — so each squawk is heard apart from every other and the whole process is kept as muted as possible.”
We and Rep. Glenn Thompson and Sen. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, who work on our behalf, would do well to think carefully about the president’s claim that he can invoke emergency powers, particularly if we agree with Albright’s definition that Facism is the seizing and holding of power.
A presidential declaration of an emergency, when no emergency exists, may turn out to be one more feather plucked from our democracy. Bonavita’s call for our elected officials to “spearhead an immediate Congressional review of emergency powers laws” is a call to be heeded.
— Carole A. Briggs, Brookville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.