President Donald Trump falsely claimed Monday that House Democrats didn’t try to secure testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton as part of their impeachment inquiry, accusing them of being “in too much of a rush.”
Trump’s assertion comes as Senate Democrats are pushing for Bolton to be subpoenaed for testimony in the president’s impeachment trial, which is set to start in earnest Tuesday.
“They didn’t want John Bolton and others in the House,” Trump tweeted. “They were in too much of a rush. Now they want them all in the Senate. Not supposed to be that way!”
House Democrats requested documents and testimony from Bolton as part of their three-month inquiry into the president’s pressure campaign for Ukrainian investigations of Joe Biden and other Democratic rivals.
But Trump ordered Bolton and several other former and current administration officials to stonewall any and all House impeachment requests for testimony and records.
Bolton complied with Trump’s orders and made it clear to Democrats that he would take them to court if they subpoenaed him, reasoning that a federal judge should decide which party to listen to.
Acknowledging that such a court case would likely drag on for months, Democrats never subpoenaed Bolton before impeaching Trump on Dec. 18 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Since then, Bolton has announced he’s willing to testify at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial if he’s subpoenaed.