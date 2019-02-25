One of the president’s favorite words is “disgrace.” He uses it to describe the media, patriots of our justice and intelligence agencies, and his other critics.
The only disgrace I see is Donald J. Trump.
First and foremost, he’s a pathological liar. With help from far-right pundits in conservative media, the “Jim Jones” president serves his supporters a daily koolaid cocktail laced with disinformation, falsehoods and conspiracy theories. Our self-proclaimed “stable genius” of a president shows little interest in learning, and often refuses to listen to advisers because he knows everything. He’s shameless, behaves like a child, and rarely accepts responsibility for things he says or does. Rather than attempt to unite our country, he often uses inflammatory rhetoric that further divides us. The man lacks credibility, integrity, is immoral, unethical and absolutely reeks of corruption. He’s a complete fraud and an utter embarrassment to our country.
Trump’s autocratic behavior and admiration of dictators is alarming. Any rational observer can see that Trump is beholden to the Russian president. He proves his allegiance to Putin by continually disparaging our free press and taking Putin’s word over our Republican-led intelligence and justice agencies; Trump appears to be on Team Putin and not Team USA.
The day Trump and his obsequious little toady, Mike Pence, are out of office, will be a day of celebration for our Nation and our allies around the world.
— Dave Badger, Treasure Lake
