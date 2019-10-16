DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of light rain developing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of light rain developing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.