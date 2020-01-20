WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s lawyers argued in a trial brief filed Monday that the House of Representatives failed to show a criminal violation and that his conviction in the Senate impeachment trial would fundamentally change the separation of powers outlined in the U.S. Constitution.
The 171-page document, filed with the Senate ahead of a noon Monday deadline, provides the most detailed preview to date of how the president’s team plans to defend him against two impeachment charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
It contends that the House failed to prove that the president explicitly linked aid for Ukraine to an investigation Trump sought into political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden. The president’s lawyers will also argue that the Senate should swiftly reject the impeachment articles, according to two people working with the president’s legal team who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.
Monday’s filing was designed to be a more substantive response to the arguments made by House Democratic impeachment managers than the president’s initial case filing over the weekend, but largely adopted the same combative posture.
The White House — knowing it would take at least 20 Republican senators to defect to see Trump removed from office — has instead tailored its case to the American public, arguing that the impeachment effort is a partisan bid by establishment Washington to overturn the results of the 2016 election.
Central to the president’s defense outlined in the brief is the argument that Trump did not violate the law by withholding $391 million in taxpayer-funded assistance to Ukraine. Democrats say Trump used that aid as leverage to force a politically motivated investigation into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
Trump’s legal team argues that the House failed to find a witness who heard the president condition U.S. assistance on the investigation, instead basing their arguments on hearsay and assumptions by other witnesses. They contend that House impeachment managers must prove that the president even mentioning his concerns over corruption or an uncorroborated conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election is somehow illegal.
They also say that a recent finding by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office that Trump violated the law in withholding the aid is irrelevant, because the House did not include mention of the report in the charging document they sent to the Senate weeks before the GAO released its findings.
The formal trial is expected to begin today with an announcement of proposed rules by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and a bid by his counterpart, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to guarantee testimony from additional witnesses. Schumer has said senators should hear from top White House officials like former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who refused to cooperate with the House probe.