Trump's rollback of pollution rules to hit coal country hard

In this Aug. 23 photo, Andrea Maxey of Poca, W.Va., speaks outside her home with the American Electric Power’s John Amos coal-fired power plant is in the background across the Kanawha River in Winfield. Maxey says emissions from the plant aren’t a nuisance. President Donald Trump picked West Virginia where he announced rolling back pollution rules for coal-fired power plants. But he didn’t mention that the northern two-thirds of West Virginia, with the neighboring part of Pennsylvania, would be hit hardest.