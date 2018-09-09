Generally, we prefer not to comment every time President Donald Trump turns to Twitter to vent his anger over this or that. We’d rather wait to see if he follows up on his words with action. Usually he doesn’t. The controversy du jour dominates a news cycle or two, and the world moves on. It’s hardly ideal, but this is political life in 2018.
Yet we are compelled to speak out against the president’s recent statements about the indictments of two Republican congressmen. It is one thing, however distasteful, for Trump to complain that people associated with him and his campaign are under unfair scrutiny or that his political opponents deserve to be prosecuted. But he stepped way over the line in suggesting that the attorney general of the United States should make prosecutorial decisions based on his party’s interests.
On Monday Trump tweeted: “Obama era investigations, of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff”
Apparently Trump was referring to the first two Republicans to endorse him in the 2016 presidential primaries. Both were indicted in August: Rep. Duncan Hunter of California on charges that included spending campaign funds for personal expenses, and Rep. Chris Collins of New York on insider-trading charges. Both have proclaimed their innocence.
We applaud Attorney General Jeff Sessions for standing firm and refusing to give in to the president’s pressure on this and other matters that involve protecting the rule of law.
Not that it should matter, but the Collins indictment is based on the congressman’s behavior when Trump already was in office. And the U.S. attorneys who filed the charges in both cases are Trump-era appointees. We would also note that Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., was prosecuted in a case started during the Obama administration. He avoided conviction but faces a tough re-election battle due to the corruption charges.
It should be quite simple. If a congressman is accused of wrongdoing and prosecutors believe there is enough evidence to warrant charges, then he or she should be indicted regardless of party affiliation or when the next election is taking place. In these cases charges were filed months before the election, giving Collins enough time to drop out of the race and have a successor placed on the ballot, and Hunter ample opportunity to make his case for re-election despite the allegations against him. Indicting someone after they get re-elected would be a disservice to voters.
We understand that people are cynical about the Justice Department’s performance when it comes to putting aside political concerns. But that is the standard it is supposed to meet, and that must not change. That notion is shaken when the president of the United States publicly states that prosecutors should put their integrity aside based on political considerations.
— Reading Eagle
