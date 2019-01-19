Today

Cloudy with snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 19F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Morning high of 24F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%.