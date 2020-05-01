WASHINGTON (TNS) — President Donald Trump is escalating efforts to pin blame on China for unleashing a pandemic that has killed more than 60,000 Americans and is exploring ways to hold Beijing accountable, though his options are limited because of the potential economic consequences.
Trump and his aides sharpened their criticism of Beijing this week, demanding answers about the virus’s origin and hinting at possible retaliation. The president tweeted Friday that some U.S. television networks are “Chinese puppets,” while his super PAC unleashes anti-China ads and his top economic adviser issued his own warning.
“They have a lot to answer for, they’re going to be held accountable,” Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Friday. “How, what, when and why” is up to the president, he said.
While Trump’s White House has begun to discuss a crackdown on China and the president is looking for options, Trump’s focus is on containing the virus and no move is imminent, according to people familiar with the matter. Trump has not decided on a timeline to act, one said.
Kudlow rejected the idea of canceling U.S. debt obligations to China on Thursday.
The president has long sought to shift blame for the U.S. outbreak, which exceeds more than 1 million cases. Three years into his term, he has blamed his predecessors for failing to fill the government’s stockpile of medical supplies or build a testing regime for the pandemic. He has accused Democrats of distracting him with an impeachment trial at the beginning of the year.
His view of China’s culpability has similarly shifted. Early in the crisis, Trump repeatedly complimented Chinese President Xi Jinping and his government for their handling of the virus. The U.S. president triumphantly signed a trade deal with a delegation of Chinese officials in January, as the outbreak was gathering steam in China’s Hubei province.
Trump’s recent pivot could splinter a bipartisan consensus in Congress, dating to before the pandemic, that the U.S. needed to get tougher on China about trade and other issues. Republicans now want to hammer the country over its alleged obfuscation of the virus’s origin and spread and have called Democrats Chinese sympathizers or even agents for Beijing. Democrats criticize Republicans for following Trump in seeking to cut funding for the World Health Organization and say the president is trying to deflect from shortcomings in the U.S. response.
Trump says the WHO took Chinese claims about the virus at “face value.”
But Congress and many of Trump’s advisers may balk at any retaliation that stunts the U.S.’s own economic recovery.
“The first thing you have to ask is: Is this going to negatively impact the U.S. economic recovery?” said James Jay Carafano of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank with ties to the administration. “If the answer is yes, you’ve got to push that off. The second thing you have to ask is: Is this actually going to hurt China?”
The debate stands to factor in the 2020, election, which will take place as the U.S. continues to stave off the coronavirus outbreak and its associated economic devastation. More than 30 million jobs have been lost as Americans adopted social distancing practices to curb the spread of the disease.
At the same time, a growing majority of Americans — two-thirds, according to the Pew Research Center — now have an unfavorable view of China.
The president’s own internal polling has shown a large appetite — beyond his own voter base — for a tougher stance toward China, according to an official who asked not to be identified discussing the data. Trump is also under pressure to change course, as his own polling has taken a distinct negative turn, the person said.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticized China this week for blocking probes into the origin of the virus, and left the door open to some sort of retaliation.
“There’ll be ample time to evaluate how it is we hold accountable those responsible for the loss of what is now tens of thousands of American lives and an enormous amount of wealth, not only American wealth but the global economy’s devastation, as a result of this virus,” he told reporters this week.