WASHINGTON — With the nation’s economy shuddering to a stop, millions of Americans out of work and another cliff dive in the stock market Monday, President Donald Trump and his allies began showing public and private impatience with the extreme restrictions federal and state officials have ordered to deal with the exploding coronavirus crisis.
Even as U.S. infections and deaths jumped again, and additional cities and states issued stay-at-home orders, Trump said he will reassess his administration’s call to close schools and offices, encourage people to work from home and avoid gatherings after a 15-day period that ends March 30.
“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” Trump tweeted in capital letters just before midnight Sunday. “AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”
Epidemiologists say social distancing is necessary to slow the spread of coronavirus infections, and Trump’s surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Robbins, warned Monday that the outbreak will worsen this week because “not enough people … are taking this seriously,” citing those flocking to beaches in California or looking at cherry blossoms on the National Mall in Washington.
“We really, really need everyone to stay at home,” he said on NBC.
Vice President Mike Pence indicated Sunday at a White House briefing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue new guidelines as soon as Monday to allow more people to resume working outside their homes if they wear masks.
That could allow states with relatively low numbers of confirmed infections to start to ease the most onerous restrictions. Whether Trump will lift the federal restrictions that have caused economic carnage isn’t clear.
Long disdainful of scientists and other experts, he is known to be frustrated with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been given a wide berth to drive White House policy in private meetings and to explain and defend it in public.
Fauci, the nation’s top epidemiologist for decades who has won bipartisan accolades, has at times publicly corrected or contradicted Trump with his blunt talk on the need to take aggressive measures to stop COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, from overwhelming hospitals and potentially causing hundreds of thousands of deaths.
Trump’s tweets often reflect what he sees on cable TV, and his suggestion that he might lift the public health guidelines echoed language used Sunday by Fox News commentator Steve Hilton. On Monday, Trump retweeted Fox News personality Tomi Lahren, who equated the limits to “house arrest.”
In recent interviews, Fauci made clear he believed people should limit their contacts for several more weeks at least. He also acknowledged the daylight between his views of the crisis and the president’s.
At Saturday’s briefing, after Trump brushed off complaints a reporter read from doctors and nurses about the dangerous shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment, Fauci stepped to the lectern and said he knew the concerns reflected the reality at many hospitals.
Fauci was asked in an interview with Science magazine published Sunday night how he’s managed not to get fired despite contradicting the president in public.
“To his credit, even though we disagree on some things, he listens. He goes his own way. He has his own style. But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say,” Fauci said.
But Fauci has struggled to get his message through at times. For example, he told Science that members of the coronavirus task force should stand farther apart when they give briefings.
“When you’re dealing with the White House, sometimes you have to say things one, two, three, four times, and then it happens,” Fauci said. “So I’m going to keep pushing.”