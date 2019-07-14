WASHINGTON — Go back where you came from.
It’s an insulting remark sometimes flung at new arrivals to the United States, at foreign-born U.S. citizens — or at those who are native-born but belong to an ethnic minority. It’s usually considered a racist taunt.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump denounced “‘progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe.”
“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” he added in a series of tweets.
He did not name the lawmakers, but in recent days he has disparaged several first-year House Democrats — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — who are widely known as “the squad.”
All four are women of color; all but one are U.S.-born. Like Trump, Ocasio-Cortez is from New York City; Pressley was raised in Chicago. Omar, a refugee from Somalia, was naturalized in 2000.
Trump’s tweets highlighted a political rift between “the squad” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco even as he suggested he was trying to help the powerful 79-year-old speaker, with whom he has often sparred.
“I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very glad to quickly work out free travel arrangements” for the Democrats, he tweeted, presumably sarcastically, before heading out for his second consecutive day on the golf course.
Pelosi quickly responded, saying she rejected Trump’s “xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attacking members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values.”
Several of the presumed targets also fired back on Twitter.
“Want a response to a lawless and complete failure of a president? He is the crisis. His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached,” Tlaib tweeted.
Omar said that as members of Congress, “the only country we swear an oath to is the United States” and called Trump “the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen.”
Republicans were largely silent about Trump’s tweets. One exception was former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, a presidential aspirant, who said the comment was “not just embarrassing, it’s disgusting.”
Several administration officials declined to discuss the president’s tweets.