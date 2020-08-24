I will predict the winning of the upcoming Presidential election: Trump wins, absent mail-in voter fraud, for the same reason he won in 2016.
Trump doesn’t win because he established the greater economy in U.S. history until the pandemic, fulfilled more campaign promises than any other President, secured our borders, routed terrorist organizations around the globe, strengthened our military, lowered taxes, and proved he is a shrewd businessman that get things done. Trump doesn’t lose because he is egotistical, makes mistakes on Twitter, is disliked by liberals and the media, is considered racist by some, and refused to wear a mask or advocate others to wear one until recently.
Trump wins because the Democratic Party made the same stupid mistake it made in the 2016 election by selecting the worst possible candidate. In 2016, it was Hillary Clinton, a nasty, corrupt, lying, suspended attorney. Any other candidate would have won easily because of the larger nationwide voter registration that favors Democrats. In this election, it is Joe Biden, a senile old man who is recently accused of sexually assaulting several believable women. Had the Democratic Party simply put 100 names of possible candidates in a jar and randomly selected one, that person would easily win because of the voter registration advantage.
When Trump wins, the Democratic Party will have no one to blame this time but themselves. Running the worst possible candidates two elections in a row is sheer stupidity.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City