His detractors say President Trump's claim that he is taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19 proves that he is mentally wacky, medically ignorant and personally reckless.
His supporters say that President Trump has made a medically informed decision about his own health and is proceeding rationally.
President Trump is being ... well, an American.
Americans are both respected and reviled for emphasis on individual rights and skepticism about doing as we are told.
President Trump's decision to go against the majority of medical opinion on the desirability of using hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug with serious side effects, to prevent or treat the COVID-19 disease ought to be just a footnote — with one big fat caveat.
The exception ought to apply to helmetless motorcyclists, illegal drug abusers, anti-vaccine advocates and others who choose to say, in effect, "I am responsible for my own well-being. I will do as I choose, even if the law or fact-based scientific opinion say I am wrong."
Those who take such a stance ought to also publicly commit to not use taxpayer-paid or insurance-paid treatment should their conduct land them in hospitals.
President Trump, a private-sector billionaire before he became President, can clearly afford to underwrite his own health care bills if he chooses to do so. Most of us are not so self-sufficient.
There is a clear inverse relationship between freedom and security. The most secure people in this country are those on 24-hour suicide watch in Death Rows within the nation's prisons. The freest people in the country are the homeless whose entire stash of earthly possessions can be stuffed into a knapsack or pillowcase.
Trump's public endorsement of a drug with possible heart-stopping fatal side effects could induce others to mindlessly follow his example, e.g., "If it's good enough for President Trump, it's good enough for me."
In classic Trump style, the President claims "I get a lot of positive calls" supporting his decision — but he never names the callers.
Uh-oh.
Americans who choose to take hydroxychloroquine must make our own judgments, not blindly follow someone else's lead.
People who have spent lifetimes studying such things do not recommend what President Trump has said that he is doing.
But in the end, each of us is responsible for our own medical decisions, as is President Trump.
— Denny Bonavita