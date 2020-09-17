President Trump regularly says stupid stuff.
But on occasion, the President’s blurted-out campaign statements transcend “stupid” and move into “dangerous.”
That was the case last month when Trump suggested that voters who have already sent in vote-by-mail ballots show up at election places on Election Day to “check to see that their ballots were counted.”
That is stupid because by-mail ballots are not currently counted before Election Day in Pennsylvania. Our President who himself votes by mail should have known that.
Perhaps he does.
Trump has done many things to cast doubt on the validity of the upcoming election — because pre-election polls show that he is losing.
Trump never loses, at least not in his own mind. When he won the 2016 Presidential election’s Electoral College tabulation fairly and squarely, he insisted that he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton because three million illegal aliens voted illegally in the election and of course all three million of them voted for Hillary.
Hogwash. It turns out that an aide mused a “What if ....?” speculative thought and Trump bleated it out as though it were true — because it supported his “I never lose” mantra, which itself is hogwash. Trump regularly loses — and wins — lawsuits.
This year, Trump seems to be genuinely scared that Democratic nominee Joe Biden will beat him in November. Biden is a flawed candidate himself but, unlike Hillary Clinton, he does not appear to be fatally flawed. Hillary had enormous “high negative” rejection by voters. While Biden carries his own baggage, including loose-lip blurts and episodes of untruthfulness, unlike Hillary, he comes across as a genuinely nice person. Trump does not.
So Trump is sowing the seeds of a confused, probably inconclusive Election Night count, with the results not known for days, weeks or even a month or more, shades of Bush-Gore 2000.
That is worse than stupid. Encouraging crowds needlessly increases the risks to voters and election workers of COVID sicknesses and deaths.
But that is Trump. What he and his administration have done makes him desirable for a second term in the opinion of tens of millions of voters. What he says ... the man has no verbal integrity.
If voters want to re-elect Trump, fine. That’s how our democratic republic operates.
But voters should reject his claims that voters should attempt to, in effect, vote twice and cause chaos on Election Day.
That is stupid, and dangerous.
— Denny Bonavita