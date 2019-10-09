Recently, Denny Bonavita, a man to whom I owe an unpayable debt for giving me my first job at the Courier, wrote a column about Rep. Cris Dush’s efforts to pass a bill allowing schools to post the phrase “In God We Trust.”
Denny’s point was that Dush is wasting time and money trying to fix a non-problem. He’s right. But I want to take it a step further. Dush’s efforts are an affront to the Constitution.
Still with me? Let’s start by establishing my Christian bona fides. My dad is a pastor, I used to teach Sunday School, I was a youth leader, and I was even in a Christian band in the Nineties. (That last one probably doesn’t count for much because every kid I knew was in a Christian band in the Nineties.)
Denny alluded to Matthew 22:31 when he wrote about Dush. I think it would be more apt to point the representative to Jesus’s statements in Matthew 6:5.
I am purposely not quoting these verses to you. I memorized Bible verses as a child. I have read the Bible through at least four times in three different translations. I’m not quoting them because I believe that those who disagree with me should know their holy book well enough to know what I mean.
I also believe in Google.
First of all, the “In God We Trust” laws and all the 10 Commandments things are related to an Evangelical Christian movement called “Project Blitz.” This project is a conservative effort to, among other things, encourage teachers to proselytize their charges, block gay couples from adoptions, and force minimum-wage workers to say, “Merry Christmas.” A Gallup Poll released in 2015 said that 75 percent of Americans identify as Christian. 62 percent of them say they belong to some sort of church. Christians are the majority, so no harm done, right?
Maybe not forever. And what if your version of Christianity doesn’t work with the leader’s version? Besides, Dush’s argument is that we were founded on Judeo-Christian values (“Judeo” being added after the Holocaust to hide any anti-Semitism), and he is flat wrong. If we want to believe that the Founding Fathers were all 100 percent True Christians, then we have to assume that the Constitution has multiple mentions of God in it.
It doesn’t. In fact, it was criticized at the time as being too secular. George Washington himself helped negotiate the Treaty of Tripoli, which was signed by President John Adams in 1797. It said, “The government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.” Google it.
Our government cannot establish a religion — even one that most of us believe in. Theocracies were tried here — look up the history. They failed. Brutally. Protestants and Catholics murdered each other for centuries. The Founders were clear that they didn’t want that kind of bloodshed.
The First Amendment is written far more clearly than the second one. It says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” We can argue about what the beginning of the Second Amendment means because “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State” could be saying that the weapons are only for militias or just an artifact from a previous time and not necessary for enforcement of the second half. The NRA no longer quotes that part, after all.
But there is no ambiguity to “Congress shall make no law.” And there’s no ambiguity that functionaries of the government cannot force their religion on others, no matter if you’re providing marriage certificates, working in a state legislature, or a judge handing out Bibles to murderers.
We can all talk about our faith. We can all pray. There is still prayer in schools. God is everywhere or he’s nowhere. If your god is so weak that he can’t go into a school because there’s no sign inviting him in, then you need a new god.
Project Blitz and the legislators who support it are waging a war against the Constitution of the United States. Period. There is no ambiguity in the language they’re attacking. Jesus can change people’s lives, and he does that without any help from the government.
Maybe Rep. Dush needs to put a verse on his desk. One to make him pause. I think that’s what would be happening if Jesus saw how his name is being used in government.
Look up John 11:35.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. His opinions are his own and not necessarily those of this newspaper nor the school district in which he works.