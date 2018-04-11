We stay on the baseball diamond for this week’s “Throwback Thursday” but delve deeper into the past for a game that ended in a way I’ve only personally seen that day in my 16 years of covering sports.
The game was an early season matchup between Ridgway and Curwensville at Curwensville on April 3, 2008.
I was in just my second year here at the Courier at the time of that contest, which featured some big names when it came to sports for both schools back then. If you like pitchers’ duels, this wasn’t the game for you.
The two teams combined for 17 runs and 23 hits, with Ridgway rallying twice from three-run deficits in a game Curwensville ultimately won 9-8. Both teams were playing just their second game of the young season that year.
The game is one that I’ll never forgot — not for all that offense or Ridgway battling back multiple times — but for the way it ended.
Curwensville entered the top of the seventh with a 9-6 lead, and Ridgway was in the process of trying to rally from a three-run deficit for the third time on the day. The Elkers had already scored twice in the inning and had the Golden Tide on the ropes down a run at 9-8.
That’s when the most shocking play of all seemed to come out of no where — Ridgway senior Jerico Weitzel tried a straight steal of home with two outs in an attempt to tie the game.
When it unfolded, I couldn’t believe my eyes, but after the fact the move seemed to make some sense when you look at it from Ridgway’s point of view. Curwensville had lefty Ben McGary on the mound, meaning his back was to third base and Weitzel, a player with speed and great baseball sense.
Weitzel and the Elker coaches hoped to catch the McGary and the Tide off guard, and perhaps even get a balk call.
However, McGary noticed Weitzel take off from third, stepped off the rubber, and fired home to catcher Cory Bloom, who put the tag on Weitzel just before he touched home plate.
The play was a shocking conclusion to a game that featured a lot of offense.
Ridgway collected nine hits and got most of those from the meat of its order (Nos. 2-5).
Hudson Rees, Weitzel, Joe Renaud and Mike Miraglia all had two hits each. Renaud smashed a three-run homer and had a game-high five RBIs, while Miraglia hit a two-run shot. The only other Elker to have a hit was Sam Skraba.
Curwensville on the other hand had a more balanced attack.
The Tide pounded out 14 hits and took advantage of five Ridgway errors to score five unearned runs in the game. Eight of the nine Tide starters posted a hit.
Brett McCracken went 3-for-3 on the day, while McGary, Jesse Hoover, Jed Greslick and Sam Gardner all had two. Hoover, Greslick and Gardner hit seventh though ninth in the Tide order.
All that offense helped Curwensville build leads of 3-0, 6-3 and 9-6 in the contest before ultimately winning 9-8 on the thrilling play at the end.
q q q
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
