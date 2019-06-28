24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 80

Low 64

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday N/A

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual N/A

YTD normal 19.33 inches

Last year

High 88

Low 56

Precip. none

YTD precip. 20.2 inches

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Today, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tomorrow night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Jefferson County

Today, partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tomorrow night, chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Elk County

Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tomorrow, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow night, mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Extended forecast

Tuesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Regional forecasts

Cameron, Potter Counties

Today, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tomorrow night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Armstrong, Clarion Counties

Today, partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tomorrow, sunny, with a high near 82.

Tomorrow night, chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 a.m.

