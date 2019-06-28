24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 80
Low 64
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday N/A
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual N/A
YTD normal 19.33 inches
Last year
High 88
Low 56
Precip. none
YTD precip. 20.2 inches
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Today, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tomorrow night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Jefferson County
Today, partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tomorrow night, chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Elk County
Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tomorrow, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow night, mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Extended forecast
Tuesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Regional forecasts
Cameron, Potter Counties
Today, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tomorrow night, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Armstrong, Clarion Counties
Today, partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tomorrow, sunny, with a high near 82.
Tomorrow night, chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 a.m.