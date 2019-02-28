Participants in a blood drive next week could win a trip to Las Vegas for two people, say organizers.
“Donate blood at this upcoming blood drive in your area and be automatically entered to win a trip for Las Vegas for two. The package includes airfare and a two-night hotel stay of the winner’s choosing (up to a $2,500 value total). Help Save Lives and you could live Las Vegas!” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank.
The blood bank is currently experiencing a critical blood shortage for blood types O- and O+, Seymour said.
The drive will be at Penn Highlands DuBois, CRC Building, 100 Hospital Drive, DuBois, Tuesday, March 5, from 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
The Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is the exclusive supplier for the entire Penn Highlands Healthcare system, including Penn Highlands DuBois.
“This time of year puts a strain on the blood supply due to illnesses and weather,” said Seymour. “However, the need for blood is constant. That is why we really need anyone who can donate blood to please go donate so the blood supply is there when needed.”
For more information, visit the blood bank’s website, fourhearts.org or call (814) 456-4206.
Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. Donors must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water, Seymour said. For more information or to find out if you are eligible please visit www.fourhearts.org or call (877) 842-0631.
