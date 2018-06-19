Baseball
American Legion
Elk County League
Ridgway at Fox Township, 6 p.m.
Federation League
Brookville at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Sykesville at Rossiter, 6 p.m.
Softball
Little League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 1: Punxsutawney 11, DuBois 0
Game 2: St. Marys 19, Brookville 0
