TUESDAY, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball
Ridgway 45, DuBois Central Catholic 26
Johnsonburg 48, Brockway 45
Elk County Catholic 64, Curwensville 4
St. Marys 77, Punxsutawney 49
Huntingdon Christian Academy at DuBois Christian School, no report
Girls Basketball
DuBois 43, Clearfield 31
DuBois Central Catholic 42, Ridgway 40
Elk County Catholic 27, Curwensville 14
St. Marys 58, Kane 38
Huntingdon Christian Academy at DuBois Christian School, no report
Wrestling
Redbank Valley 43, Brockway 33
Brookville 60, St. Marys 22
Swimming
Bellefonte at St. Marys, no report
Men's College Basketball
Penn State DuBois 85, Penn State New Kensington 80, OT
Women's College Basketball
Penn State DuBois 76, Penn State New Kensington 52