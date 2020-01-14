TUESDAY, Jan. 14

Boys Basketball

Ridgway 45, DuBois Central Catholic 26

Johnsonburg 48, Brockway 45

Elk County Catholic 64, Curwensville 4

St. Marys 77, Punxsutawney 49

Huntingdon Christian Academy at DuBois Christian School, no report

Girls Basketball

DuBois 43, Clearfield 31

DuBois Central Catholic 42, Ridgway 40

Elk County Catholic 27, Curwensville 14

St. Marys 58, Kane 38

Huntingdon Christian Academy at DuBois Christian School, no report

Wrestling

Redbank Valley 43, Brockway 33

Brookville 60, St. Marys 22

Swimming

Bellefonte at St. Marys, no report

Men's College Basketball

Penn State DuBois 85, Penn State New Kensington 80, OT

Women's College Basketball

Penn State DuBois 76, Penn State New Kensington 52

