TUESDAY, July 23
Baseball
11-Year Old All-Stars
State Tournament
at Hermitage
Game 9: Aston-Middleton 20, Norwin 2
Game 10: Abington 9, DuBois 8
Senior League All-Stars
East Regional
Bangor, Maine
Game 16: Elk-McKean (Pennsylvania) 7, Maryland 6, 8 innings
Game 17: Elk-McKean 11, New Jersey 10, 10 innings
Federation League
Playoffs
Semifinals
Best-of-7
Game 2: (5) Brookville 5, (1) DuBois 1, Series tied 1-1
Game 2: (2) Pulaski 5, (3) Sykesville 4, 8 innings, Pulaski leads series 2-0
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Wellsboro
Championship
Game 14: St. Marys 7, Northwest 2
Junior League
East Regional
Orange, Conn.
St. Marys (Pennsylvania) 15, Rhode Island 0
Connecticut 9, New Jersey 2
Delaware 15, Host 0
New York 4, Massachusetts 0