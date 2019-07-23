TUESDAY, July 23

Baseball

11-Year Old All-Stars

State Tournament

at Hermitage

Game 9: Aston-Middleton 20, Norwin 2

Game 10: Abington 9, DuBois 8

Senior League All-Stars

East Regional

Bangor, Maine

Game 16: Elk-McKean (Pennsylvania) 7, Maryland 6, 8 innings

Game 17: Elk-McKean 11, New Jersey 10, 10 innings

Federation League

Playoffs

Semifinals

Best-of-7

Game 2: (5) Brookville 5, (1) DuBois 1, Series tied 1-1

Game 2: (2) Pulaski 5, (3) Sykesville 4, 8 innings, Pulaski leads series 2-0

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Wellsboro

Championship

Game 14: St. Marys 7, Northwest 2

Junior League

East Regional

Orange, Conn.

St. Marys (Pennsylvania) 15, Rhode Island 0

Connecticut 9, New Jersey 2

Delaware 15, Host 0

New York 4, Massachusetts 0

