Baseball
Federation League
Sykesville 2, Rossiter 1
DuBois at Brookville, no report
Softball
Minor League
Section 1 Tournament
at St. Marys
Game 2: St. Marys 6, Harborcreek 2
Little League All-Stars
State Tournament
at CALN Little League
Game 1: Pittston Area 15, Fairchance 0
Game 2: Avon Grove 13, Mifflin County 11
Game 3: Tunkhannock 6, Warr/Warwick 1
Game 4: Morrisville 9, St. Marys 2
