Baseball
Minor League
State Tournament
at Indiana
Game 1: Mountain Top 8, Norwin 3
Game 2: CALN 11, State College 7
Game 3: Keystone 6, Warwick 2
Game 4: Lower Perkiomen 12, DuBois 4
Federation League
Semifinals
Best-of-7
Game 3: DuBois 7, Pulaski 6
Game 3: Sykesville 9, Rossiter 1, 8 innings
Softball
Junior League
East Regional
St. Marys 10, Massachusetts 0, 5 innings
