Tuesday, August 14
Baseball
Junior League
World Series
at Taylor, Mich.
Game 9: Mexico 4, Canada 2
Game 10: Illinois 7, Michigan 0
Game 11: Italy 9, Aruba 3
Game 12: Elk-McKean 7, Georgia 6
Whenever Craig Moyer posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.5 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.