TUESDAY, May 15

Baseball

DuBois Central Catholic 10, Kane 3

Punxsutawney 4, Johnsonburg 0

Clarion at Brookville, ppd.

St. Marys at Altoona, cancelled

Curwensville at Clearfield, cancelled

College Baseball

Small College Series

at Showers Field

Game 7: No. 10 Selma 2, No. 2 Apprentice 1

Game 8: No. 9 Florida National 12, No. 4 Bluefield State 0, 5 innings

Game 9: No. 3 Wright State-Lake 10, No. 7 College of St. Joseph's 3

Game 10: No. 5 Cleary 9, No. 1 Cincinnati-Clermont 3

Game 11: No. 6 Penn State DuBois 7, No. 10 Selma 3

Game 12: No. 8 Mississippi University for Women 4, No. 9 Florida National 3

Softball

DuBois 16, Hollidaysburg 3, 5 innings

DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, cancelled

St. Marys at Altoona, cancelled

Johnsonburg 8, Curwensville 3

College Softball

Small College World Series

at Heindl Field

Game 7: No. 5 PSU Brandywine 15, No. 10 PSU Beaver 7, 6 innings

Game 8: No. 8 PSU Schuylkill 5, No. 6 Maine-Presque Isle 2

Game 9: No. 2 St. Mary-of-the-Woods 1, No. 3 Carlow University 0

Game 10: No. 1 Cleary 5, No. 4 NHTI 4

Game 11: No. 7 Mississippi University for Women 6, PSU Schuylkill 2

Game 12: No. 5 Penn State Brandywine 11, No. 9 Robert Morris Springfield 3, 6 innings

Boys Tennis

DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, cancelled

