TUESDAY, May 15
Baseball
DuBois Central Catholic 10, Kane 3
Punxsutawney 4, Johnsonburg 0
Clarion at Brookville, ppd.
St. Marys at Altoona, cancelled
Curwensville at Clearfield, cancelled
College Baseball
Small College Series
at Showers Field
Game 7: No. 10 Selma 2, No. 2 Apprentice 1
Game 8: No. 9 Florida National 12, No. 4 Bluefield State 0, 5 innings
Game 9: No. 3 Wright State-Lake 10, No. 7 College of St. Joseph's 3
Game 10: No. 5 Cleary 9, No. 1 Cincinnati-Clermont 3
Game 11: No. 6 Penn State DuBois 7, No. 10 Selma 3
Game 12: No. 8 Mississippi University for Women 4, No. 9 Florida National 3
Softball
DuBois 16, Hollidaysburg 3, 5 innings
DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, cancelled
St. Marys at Altoona, cancelled
Johnsonburg 8, Curwensville 3
College Softball
Small College World Series
at Heindl Field
Game 7: No. 5 PSU Brandywine 15, No. 10 PSU Beaver 7, 6 innings
Game 8: No. 8 PSU Schuylkill 5, No. 6 Maine-Presque Isle 2
Game 9: No. 2 St. Mary-of-the-Woods 1, No. 3 Carlow University 0
Game 10: No. 1 Cleary 5, No. 4 NHTI 4
Game 11: No. 7 Mississippi University for Women 6, PSU Schuylkill 2
Game 12: No. 5 Penn State Brandywine 11, No. 9 Robert Morris Springfield 3, 6 innings
Boys Tennis
DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, cancelled
