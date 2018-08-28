TUESDAY, August 28

Girls Tennis

Brockway at Johnsonburg, no report

St. Marys 4, Punxsutawney 3

Boys Golf

Ridgway 236, Brookville 257

Clarion at Venango Catholic, no report

Girls Golf

Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, DuBois, Ridgway at Punxsutawney, ppd. to today

