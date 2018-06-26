Baseball
Federation League
DuBois 6, Brookville 1
Rossiter 5, Sykesville 2
Softball
Junior League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 3: DuBois 15, Punxsutawney 0, 4 innings
