TUESDAY, September 11
Volleyball
DuBois def. Punxsutawney, 25-6, 25-19, 25-22
DuBois Central Catholic def. Brockway, 25-17, 25-19, 25-16
Curwensville at Brookville, no report
Kane at Elk County Catholic, no report
St. Marys at Sheffield, no report
Bradford at Ridgway, no report
Clarion 3, Karns City 0
Boys Soccer
DuBois 4, Hollidaysburg 2
Port Allegany 3, Elk County Catholic 2
Ridgway at Kane, no report
DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, ppd. to 10/11
Girls Soccer
DuBois 7, Punxsutawney 0
Port Allegany 5, Elk County Catholic 1
DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, ppd. to 10/11
Cross Country
Boys
Brookville 19, Kane 39
Brookville 21, DuBois Central Catholic 40
Elk County Catholic 26, Brookville 30
Girls
Brookville 20, Elk County Catholic 43
Brookville 15, Kane 50
Brookville 17, DuBois Central Catholic 46
Other meets
DuBois, Bradford at Brockway, ppd.
Punxsutawney, Ridgway at St. Marys, no report
Girls Tennis
Hollidaysburg 6, DuBois 3
Brockway at Elk County Catholic, no report
St. Marys 7, Johnsonburg 0, 1st match
St. Marys 7, Johnsonburg 0, 2nd match
Boys Golf
Curwensville at DuBois, ppd.
Elk County Catholic 178, Brookville 197, DuBois Central Catholic 203
Ridgway at Cameron County, no report
Girls Golf
Clearfield at Curwensville, ppd.
