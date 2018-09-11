TUESDAY, September 11

Volleyball

DuBois def. Punxsutawney, 25-6, 25-19, 25-22

DuBois Central Catholic def. Brockway, 25-17, 25-19, 25-16

Curwensville at Brookville, no report

Kane at Elk County Catholic, no report

St. Marys at Sheffield, no report

Bradford at Ridgway, no report

Clarion 3, Karns City 0

Boys Soccer

DuBois 4, Hollidaysburg 2

Port Allegany 3, Elk County Catholic 2

Ridgway at Kane, no report

DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, ppd. to 10/11

Girls Soccer

DuBois 7, Punxsutawney 0

Port Allegany 5, Elk County Catholic 1

DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, ppd. to 10/11

Cross Country

Boys

Brookville 19, Kane 39

Brookville 21, DuBois Central Catholic 40

Elk County Catholic 26, Brookville 30

Girls

Brookville 20, Elk County Catholic 43

Brookville 15, Kane 50

Brookville 17, DuBois Central Catholic 46

Other meets

DuBois, Bradford at Brockway, ppd.

Punxsutawney, Ridgway at St. Marys, no report

Girls Tennis

Hollidaysburg 6, DuBois 3

Brockway at Elk County Catholic, no report

St. Marys 7, Johnsonburg 0, 1st match

St. Marys 7, Johnsonburg 0, 2nd match

Boys Golf

Curwensville at DuBois, ppd.

Elk County Catholic 178, Brookville 197, DuBois Central Catholic 203

Ridgway at Cameron County, no report

Girls Golf

Clearfield at Curwensville, ppd.

