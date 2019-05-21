Tuesday, May 21

Baseball

District 9 Playoffs

Class AA

Quarterfinals

(1) Coudersport bye

(4) Johnsonburg 2, (5) Brockway 3

(2) Moniteau 9, (7) Cranberry 3

(3) Karns City 17, (6) Redbank Valley 2, 3 innings

Class A

Quarterfinals

(1) DuBois Central Catholic bye

(5) Elk County Catholic 2, (4) Clarion 0, 8 innings

(2) Otto-Eldred 5, (7) Port Allegany 4

(3) Clarion-Limestone 11, (6) North Clarion 4

Federation League

Sykesville at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Rossiter, 6 p.m.

Softball

District 9 Playoffs

Class A

Quarterfinals

(1) Otto-Eldred bye

(5) DuBois Central Catholic 15, (4) Coudersport 3, 5 innings

(3) AC Valley 7, (6) Elk County Catholic 2

(2) Clarion 5, (7) Cameron County 0

