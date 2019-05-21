Tuesday, May 21
Baseball
District 9 Playoffs
Class AA
Quarterfinals
(1) Coudersport bye
(4) Johnsonburg 2, (5) Brockway 3
(2) Moniteau 9, (7) Cranberry 3
(3) Karns City 17, (6) Redbank Valley 2, 3 innings
Class A
Quarterfinals
(1) DuBois Central Catholic bye
(5) Elk County Catholic 2, (4) Clarion 0, 8 innings
(2) Otto-Eldred 5, (7) Port Allegany 4
(3) Clarion-Limestone 11, (6) North Clarion 4
Federation League
Sykesville at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Brookville at Rossiter, 6 p.m.
Softball
District 9 Playoffs
Class A
Quarterfinals
(1) Otto-Eldred bye
(5) DuBois Central Catholic 15, (4) Coudersport 3, 5 innings
(3) AC Valley 7, (6) Elk County Catholic 2
(2) Clarion 5, (7) Cameron County 0