TUESDAY, Jan. 22
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic 61, Brockway 56
Elk County Catholic 76, Kane 31
Johnsonburg 57, Sheffield 37
Girls Basketball
Brockway 49, DuBois Central Catholic 38
Punxsutawney 54, Brookville 33
Ridgway 49, Curwensville 44
Johnsonburg 44, Sheffield 16
Cambria County Christian 24, DuBois Christian School 19
Wrestling
DuBois 41, Altoona 24
Brookville 51, Johnsonburg 11
Redbank Valley at St. Marys, no report
Swimming
Girls
DuBois 127, Brookville 56
Boys
DuBois 96, Broovkille 77
