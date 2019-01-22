TUESDAY, Jan. 22

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic 61, Brockway 56

Elk County Catholic 76, Kane 31

Johnsonburg 57, Sheffield 37

Girls Basketball

Brockway 49, DuBois Central Catholic 38

Punxsutawney 54, Brookville 33

Ridgway 49, Curwensville 44

Johnsonburg 44, Sheffield 16

Cambria County Christian 24, DuBois Christian School 19

Wrestling

DuBois 41, Altoona 24

Brookville 51, Johnsonburg 11

Redbank Valley at St. Marys, no report

Swimming

Girls

DuBois 127, Brookville 56

Boys

DuBois 96, Broovkille 77

