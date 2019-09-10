TUESDAY, Sept. 10

Volleyball

DuBois def. Punxsutawney, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19

DuBois Central Catholic def. Brockway, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12

Brookville def. Curwensville 26-24, 25-9, 25-18

Elk County Catholic def. Kane 25-18, 25-9, 25-9

St. Marys def. Sheffield 24-26, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23

Bradford def. Ridgway 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23

Clarion def. Karns City 25-12, 25-14, 25-7

Boys Soccer

Hollidaysburg 6, DuBois 0

Coudersport 8, DuBois Central Catholic 3

Redbank Valley 3, Brookville 2

Port Allegany 5, Elk County Catholic 3

St. Marys 8, Northern Potter 0

DuBois Christian School at Cambria County Christian, no report

Girls Soccer

DuBois 8, Punxsutawney 1

Brookville 1, Redbank Valley 0

Port Allegany 2, Elk County Catholic 0

DuBois Christian School at Cambria County Christian, no report

Girls Tennis

Brockway 4, Elk County Catholic 3

St. Marys 6, Johnsonburg 1

Boys Golf

DuBois 176, Curwensville 208

Brookville 209, DuBois Central Catholic 236

Elk County Catholic, Smethport at Kane, no report

