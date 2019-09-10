TUESDAY, Sept. 10
Volleyball
DuBois def. Punxsutawney, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19
DuBois Central Catholic def. Brockway, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12
Brookville def. Curwensville 26-24, 25-9, 25-18
Elk County Catholic def. Kane 25-18, 25-9, 25-9
St. Marys def. Sheffield 24-26, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23
Bradford def. Ridgway 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23
Clarion def. Karns City 25-12, 25-14, 25-7
Boys Soccer
Hollidaysburg 6, DuBois 0
Coudersport 8, DuBois Central Catholic 3
Redbank Valley 3, Brookville 2
Port Allegany 5, Elk County Catholic 3
St. Marys 8, Northern Potter 0
DuBois Christian School at Cambria County Christian, no report
Girls Soccer
DuBois 8, Punxsutawney 1
Brookville 1, Redbank Valley 0
Port Allegany 2, Elk County Catholic 0
DuBois Christian School at Cambria County Christian, no report
Girls Tennis
Brockway 4, Elk County Catholic 3
St. Marys 6, Johnsonburg 1
Boys Golf
DuBois 176, Curwensville 208
Brookville 209, DuBois Central Catholic 236
Elk County Catholic, Smethport at Kane, no report