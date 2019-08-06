TUESDAY, Aug. 6
Baseball
Federation League
Championship Series
Game 4: (5) Brookville 3, (2) Pulaski 0, Brookville wins series 4-0
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: August 6, 2019 @ 11:44 pm
